Victoria’s hotel quarantine program relaunching on April 8 as ‘safe as can be’

The first international flight is due to land at Melbourne Airport at 4.30am from Colombo.

Other flights from Sri Lanka, Singapore, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are also scheduled to arrive, with 106 passengers in total expected tomorrow.

Acting Police Minister Danny Pearson today said six hotels were ready to house arrivals following an extensive review into the quarantine scheme.

Victoria will relaunch its hotel quarantine program tomorrow. (Getty)

“We’ve tested, we’ve trained and we are ready to go,” he said.

“We’ve gone through these hotels room by room, floor by floor, to make sure that they are safe.

“We have refined the program accordingly.”

The state’s revived program will accept 800 returned travellers per week before ramping up to 1120 arrivals on April 15.

The revived program is the third time the embattled hotel scheme has been relaunched. (Nine)

The scheme’s body, COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria (CQV), confirmed international arrivals would be allowed to apply for special exemptions to leave hotel quarantine for a period of time.

The exemptions include compassionate grounds, such as people wishing to attend a funeral or visit a dying relative.

There will be strict protocols in place, with returning travellers being required to test negative to COVID-19 before they are permitted to leave.

They also must wear full PPE while they are away from quarantine.

COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria Commissioner Emma Cassar said the scheme had undergone a complete overhaul, with a raft of changes coming into effect.

There will be enhanced Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) requirements across all hotels, with 2200 staff to wear N95 masks.

A thorough ventilation review has been conducted, analysing the airflow in each hotel room.

Hotel quarantine staff also must be vaccinated in order to work in the program.