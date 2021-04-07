‘USDC is halfway to flipping PayPal’ By Cointelegraph

Jeremy Allaire: ‘USDC is halfway to flipping PayPal’
The co-founder and CEO of Circle, Jeremy Allaire, has made a bold prediction that the company-issued stablecoin is on track to surpass payments giant PayPal in terms of transacted dollar value.
The comments came in an April 6 tweet in which Allaire alluded to the on-chain transaction volume for USDC over the past year, which he reported as over half a trillion dollars.
