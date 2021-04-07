US Shoppers Can Now Use eGold on Amazon, Walmart, and eBay By CoinQuora



US Shoppers Can Now Use eGold on Amazon, Walmart, and eBay



US citizens can now shop at Amazon (NASDAQ:), Walmart (NYSE:), and eBay (NASDAQ:) using eGold via Shopping.io.

However, eGold will integrate Shopping.io on April 8.

Elrond CEO Beniamin Mincu has tweeted that US shoppers can now use eGold to pay for goods and services. However, shoppers can only use eGold on Amazon, Walmart, and eBay via Shopping.io.

BIG news. US shoppers to pay with $EGLD at e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Walmart & eBay via @shopping_io. #hypergrowth100 Day 92.https://t.co/4MkU514lq2 — Beniamin Mincu (@beniaminmincu) April 6, 2021

Notably, Elrond enabled its eGold use cases for the US Shopper due to how the online retail market is rapidly growing in the country. Also, eGold will be integrated on Shopping.io on April 8.

According to the tweet, dropship experts created Shopping.io as a gateway for a crypto shopping experience. Apart from Amazon, Walmart, and eBay, Elrond aims to join Alibaba (NYSE:) also via Shopping.io. What is more, this venture will enable eGold holders to exchange their holdings for goods and services with zero fees.

About the integration, Shopping.io CEO Arbel Arif said,

“We value the experience of our customers above everything else and we’re therefore excited to offer them the possibility of using the eGold and Maiar combo for making purchases on our platform.”

Also, Elrond aims to increase its product offering in the crypto space. In fact, this will help Elrond to help the creation of storefronts for small-scale businesses. When this happens, businesses will have the option to exchange their goods and services for cryptos.

