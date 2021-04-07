Upbit investor stock price surges three-fold amid bullish crypto trading in South Korea By Cointelegraph

The effects of South Korea’s crypto frenzy seem to be spreading beyond the cryptocurrency market to affect stock prices in the country’s stock exchange.

According to a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday, Hanwha Investment & Securities Co. has seen its stock price almost triple since the start of the year.