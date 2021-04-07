Under-the-radar MLB players who could break out in 2021

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

Fresh off an exciting offseason that saw them drastically reshape their roster, the New York Mets enter 2021 with massive expectations. This offense includes big names like Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, and Dominic Smith. But what if I told you the guy who could really make this line-up unstoppable is someone that you may not have heard of? Well, listen up. Third baseman JD Davis spent the early portion of his career blocked by veterans in Houston, and after coming to Queens ahead of the ’19 season he quietly showed serious potential. In 410 at-bats Davis hit .307 with 22 homers and 57 RBI, coming up with big hit after big hit for the Mets as they made a late-season push to try to earn a playoff bid. His 2020 campaign was not quite as good, but the Mets have bounced the Cal State Fullerton product back and forth between left field and third base seemingly since he got here. With a permanent home at the hot corner now, it’s reasonable to think Davis can think less about that aspect of his game, and let his natural offensive talent take over.