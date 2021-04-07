U.S. Treasury deputy chief sees majority of countries joining minimum tax deal By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Wednesday that he believed the United States can secure an agreement with the “vast majority” of the world’s countries to impose minimum corporate taxes.

Adeyemo, in an interview on CNBC television, also said that the Treasury in those negotiations would not support digital services taxes that are discriminatory toward American companies.

“We have supported taxation that makes sure that companies have to pay a level rate throughout the world. That’s why we’re in favor of a minimum global tax to make sure that companies are no longer able to skirt taxation in the United States and around the world,” Adeyemo said.

