U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.05% By Investing.com



© Reuters U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.05%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.05%, while the index added 0.15%, and the index declined 0.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:), which rose 1.57% or 2.39 points to trade at 154.93 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 1.34% or 1.69 points to end at 127.90 and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) was up 1.04% or 0.68 points to 66.24 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), which fell 1.15% or 2.18 points to trade at 187.55 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 1.03% or 2.62 points to end at 252.55 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.91% or 0.59 points to 64.01.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were L Brands Inc (NYSE:) which rose 3.64% to 64.30, TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:) which was up 3.01% to settle at 7.88 and Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:) which gained 2.99% to close at 31.34.

The worst performers were Albemarle Corp (NYSE:) which was down 6.08% to 143.59 in late trade, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which lost 3.66% to settle at 77.96 and PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:) which was down 3.61% to 148.02 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Bonso Electronics International Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 45.06% to 9.945, Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 19.11% to settle at 6.670 and Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 17.78% to close at 5.830.

The worst performers were FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 43.07% to 19.72 in late trade, Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 22.80% to settle at 7.18 and Kelly Services B Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 15.67% to 32.89 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1845 to 1251 and 92 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2335 fell and 861 advanced, while 85 ended unchanged.

Shares in L Brands Inc (NYSE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 3.64% or 2.26 to 64.30. Shares in Bonso Electronics International Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 45.06% or 3.089 to 9.945. Shares in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 3-years lows; down 43.07% or 14.92 to 19.72. Shares in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 22.80% or 2.12 to 7.18. Shares in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 17.78% or 0.880 to 5.830.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 5.30% to 17.16 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.30% or 5.25 to $1737.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.59% or 0.35 to hit $59.68 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.57% or 0.36 to trade at $63.10 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.03% to 1.1871, while USD/JPY rose 0.07% to 109.81.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 92.430.