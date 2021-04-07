U.S. delivering about 3 million COVID-19 vaccines per day, up 8%: CDC director By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People wait for COVID-19 vaccinations at mass vaccination site in Manhattan in New York
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has delivered about 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day on average over the past week, up 8% over the previous 7-day average, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.
Still, daily U.S. cases of novel coronavirus are averaging 63,000 over the past seven days, up 2.3% from the previous 7-day average, she told reporters at a White House briefing.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.