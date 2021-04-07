Topher Grace Gets White Supremacist Offers Only Before Securing ‘Home Economics’

Instagram

Making an appearance on ‘Good Morning America’, the former ‘That ’70s Show’ star admits he might have gone a little too far with his portrayal of David Duke in ‘BlacKkKlansman’.

Topher Grace jumped at the chance to play a fun-loving sitcom character after receiving film offers to play white supremacists and evil guys.

The former “That ’70s Show” star is returning to the small screen as one of the stars and producers of ABC show “Home Economics” and he admits it was refreshing to read a script that didn’t require him to play an unpleasant character.

“I had just played [white supremacist] David Duke in ‘BlacKkKlansman‘, which was an amazing experience, and then I was on ‘Black Mirror‘ – I played kind of an evil tech wizard – and I started getting only offers to play white supremacists and neo-Nazis,” he tells “Good Morning America“.

“I wanted to try lots of different things in my career, but maybe I’ve gone a little too far in one direction.”

In fact, after playing Duke in Spike Lee’s acclaimed movie, Topher knows that’s one role he never wants to play again. “It’s not something that I wanted to do… but to be able to work with Spike Lee was what that was all about,” he adds.

Developed by Michael Colton and John Aboud, "Home Economics" will see Topher playing a struggling middle-class author. Joining him in the cast ensemble are Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata.





In a previous interview about his involvement with the show, Topher said, “I never thought about doing another show until I read Michael Colton and John Aboud’s amazing script.” He added, “Both the characters they created and the amazing ensemble they brought together to play them are a family I just had to be a part of.”