Topher Grace Admits to Spending COVID-19 Lockdown Changing Diapers After Birth of Second Child

When promoting ‘Home Economics’, the former ‘That 70’s Show’ star opens up about taking care of his newborn during the pandemic and working with his 9-month old co-stars for the show.

Topher Grace has apparently spent his COVID-19 quarantine changing diapers. Eight months after he was reported to have welcomed his second child with wife Ashley Hinshaw, the former “That 70’s Show” star finally confirmed the happy news.

In an interview for the latest issue of PEOPLE, the 42-year-old stated that during the lockdown, he kept himself busy at home by playing video games and binge-watching TV. He went on to note how things changed when his wife gave birth to another child. “We had a kid during quarantine,” he admitted. “It was a lot of diaper changing.”

The married couple announced they were expecting their second child in January 2020. At the time, the two attended the Art Of Elysium’s 13th Annual Celebration in Los Angeles, and the “True Blood” actress flaunted her baby bump in a baby blue floral dress while hitting the red carpet.

Topher and Ashley, who will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in May, also share a 3-year-old daughter, Mabel Jane, together. Elsewhere in the interview, the “BlacKkKlansman” actor explained how children played an increasingly important role in both his personal life and his work as a star in new ABC comedy series “Home Economics“.

“Every day, I’m leaving my baby to come to work and work with two babies,” he admitted. “In the script, it read very funny, and I’ve seen it now – it is very funny on-screen. But when I’m doing the scenes and my two scene partners are 9 months old, it’s challenging.”

The “Spider-Man 3” actor then recalled, “I remember once on ’70’s Show’ I had to hold a baby and I’m treating it like it was, I don’t know, toxic waste or something. I was so scared I was going to get hurt or hurt the baby. I didn’t know how to handle that.” He went on to boast, “Now I’m much better. My wife would tell you I’m not as good as I could be, but I am better at soothing these kids!”