Tiger issues statement after police reveal cause of accident

Tiger Woods authorized the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to release the findings from the investigation into his car crash, and they did so on Wednesday. Woods issued a statement shortly thereafter.

Investigators determined that speed was the sole factor in the Feb. 23 crash, which left Woods with serious lower body injuries that required surgery. Tiger was traveling as fast as 87 mph down a dangerous curved roadway. His SUV was going 75 mph when he struck a tree, according to police.

After the cause of the crash was released, Woods put out a statement on Twitter thanking all of those involved. He said he will “continue to focus on my recovery and my family.”