Three reasons 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite what the San Francisco 49ers’ brass might want us to believe, a Jimmy Garoppolo trade could be coming between now and the 2021 NFL Draft in late April.

San Francisco made the surprising decision to move up to the No. 3 pick in the draft from 12th overall. In the process, general manager John Lynch and Co. gave up two future first-round picks and a third-round selection in 2022. The 49ers have also made it clear that they will select a quarterback with the third pick.

Whether it’s an attempt from Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to up the ante in a potential Garoppolo trade or something else, the 49ers have publicly stated they expect him to be their Week 1 starter.

There’s multiple reasons why this makes sense. Garoppolo is a couple years removed from leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl. He also boasts a 22-8 record as San Francisco’s starter since being acquired midway through the 2017 season. However, there’s also a plethora of reasons why the 49ers will trade Garoppolo. We check in on them below.

San Francisco 49ers’ interest in Sam Darnold is a clear indication