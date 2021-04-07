Three arrested after police find haul of baby formula in Abbotsford, Melbourne.

Brunswick police uncovered the allegedly stolen stash of goods at an Abbotsford address on Tuesday morning, after raiding a Victoria Street property about 11.30am.

Search warrants were also executed at a second property on Montrose Street in Hawthorn East, about eight kilometres further east.

A Current Affair investigated just how bad the baby formula situation is.
The baby formula and vitamins have an estimated value of $50,000.

Police also found $10,000 worth of wine and a large quantity of cash.

A 37-year-old man from South Melbourne was charged with seven counts of theft and commit an indictable offence whilst on bail.

He appeared at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

A 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Hawthorn East, have been released pending summons.

