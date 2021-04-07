The ’30 PPG NBA seasons’ quiz

James Harden has been playing at an MVP level since he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets back in January. Unfortunately for Harden and his new team, news broke on Tuesday that he will be out of action for at least 10 days with a strained hamstring. Fortunately though, when you’re a super-team, there’s always another MVP ready to step up the minute one goes down. Kevin Durant, who missed nearly two months of action with his own strained hamstring, looks like he’ll be available for the Nets on Wednesday when they take on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. Despite Durant’s absence, the Nets are still the top team in the East due to the play of both Harden and Kyrie Irving. If all three can get healthy prior to the postseason, it would be difficult to imagine any team, even the reigning champion Lakers, having enough firepower to keep up with Brooklyn.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. In NBA history, only 30 players have averaged 30 or more points per game over the course of the regular season, including both Harden and Durant, who each have multiple 30 PPG seasons on their respective resumes. So with that in mind, how many of the these players can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!