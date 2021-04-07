Stellar Network Faces Outage, Coinbase Set Out to Investigate By CoinQuora



Stellar Network Faces Outage, Coinbase Set Out to Investigate



Stellar exchange is experiencing a network outage.

As a result of the network outage, Stellar platform validators are down.

Coinbase has set out to investigate the issue.

Based on a report, some of Stellar’s validators can not even be found on the network because of the platform’s technical issue. As a result, Stellar blockchain is also unable to effectively process new blocks as long as the validators are offline.

To recover, Stellar Development Fund (SDF) engineers are working hard to find out what might have caused the network outage. However, the network cannot restore normal operations until it resolves the issue. For now, a network update shows that they do not know when the issue will be fixed.

Due to the network crisis, Bitstamp crypto exchange has stopped users from depositing and withdrawing Stellar’s token XLM for now. However, this is not the first time that Stellar is experiencing such a network outage. In 2019, the Stellar network froze for more than two hours.

To restore sanity, Coinbase has pledged that it will investigate the issue. Meanwhile, Coinbase will start trading on Nasdaq on April 14.

Presently, XLM price is $0.49 with a 24h trading volume of $3,503 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko.

