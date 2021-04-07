Sophie Turner Shared Taylor Swift’s New Song That’s Supposedly About Joe Jonas

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

The majority of these songs were originally set to appear on her 2008 album Fearless, but for one reason or another, they sadly didn’t make the final track list. *collective boo*

One of these songs is “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” a Certified Bop™ that most Swifties believe to be about the one and only Mr. Joe Jonas and his and Taylor’s infamous breakup.

For example, Taylor’s line about a “Mr. ‘Change of Heart'” sounds a lot like an old interview Joe Jonas gave about their relationship…….👀


Twitter: @delicatestan1

Well, apparently, Joe’s wife and general legend Sophie Turner agrees that Taylor’s latest From the Vault release is, indeed, a Certified Bop™. She shared the song to her Instagram story, writing, “It’s not NOT a bop” and tagging Miss Swift herself!!!!!!

And THEN Taylor shared it to her story, adding “Forever bending the knee for the 👑 of the north.” PLEASEEEEE EEEE EE!!!!!!!!!!!!!

And you already know Twitter is obsessed…….

Sophie Turner bopping along to Taylor Swift while she absolutely obliterates Joe Jonas:

Sophie Turner bopping along to Taylor Swift while she absolutely obliterates Joe Jonas:

IDK about you, but I’m LIVING for this. The kindness, the feminism, the mutual respect — PUMP IT INTO MY VEINS!!!!!!!

ANYWHO, stream “Mr. Perfectly Fine” now and support and uplift women everywhere, ESPECIALLY if they write a banger about your spouse!!!!!!!!


MTV / giphy.com

And while you’re at it, send the babies of the boys who broke your heart presents. Or don’t, but either way, it’s all love.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR