Sofia Richie’s Rumored New Boyfriend Gets Her Family’s Approval

Several months after breaking up with Scott Disick, the 22-year-old model is reportedly dating music executive Elliot Grainge and they ‘are happy together.’

Sofia Richie is reportedly off the market. Several months after breaking up with Scott Disick, the daughter of Lionel Richie was unveiled to have been dating music executive Elliot Grainge and their romance has been approved by her family.

Offering more details of Sofia and Elliot’s relationship was Entertainment Tonight. “They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles,” a source told the outlet. “It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes. Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun.”

The report came after the 22-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of her and her alleged new boyfriend. The snap saw her and the son of Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge in an elevator with their masks on. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply put out one sunflower emoji.

Before dating Elliot, Sofia was in a romantic relationship with Scott for three years. However, they parted ways in August 2020. At that time, TMZ claimed that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was the one who ended the romance.

The “Flip It Like Disick” star then revealed that he and the model split after she issued an “ultimatum” to choose between her and his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian. In the 18 March episode of “KUWTK” season 20, he told Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, “I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out.”

“Instead of just wanting to work with it, she literally said, with an ultimatum: ‘You have to choose, me or Kourtney.’ And I was like, but Kourtney is Kourtney and my kids. It’s a unit,” the father of three added. “I said, ‘How could you even want that for me?’ It just became an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with.”

“I’m never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting that we have. Nothing in a million years will be worth what we have,” he further stressed. “And I truly believe if the right person were to come along in Kourtney’s life or my life, us having children and having this amazing relationship would only be a plus to the outsider.”

Scott’s claims were unveiled to have annoyed Sofia. She believed that her ex-beau “owes her an apology” and she wanted him “to do the right thing and make amends – and then just shut up and get over himself.”