Snooki Is Revealing The True Story Behind Her Pics

I have to love her for this!

Snooki is and will always be a fashion icon.


Mark my words, we will look back on her early 2010s fashion in the same way we look back at Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, and all the girls of the early ’00s.


The boots, the graphic tees, the glasses, and the poof!


I’m sorry, but it’s iconic.


So, Snooki asked her followers to send her iconic Snooki pictures and she’d explain what was actually going on in the pics.

Please send pics of your favorite iconic Snooki outfits &amp; I’ll explain what was going on 💁🏽‍♀️

Twitter: @snooki

Let’s start with this picture of her clutching two “water” bottles:


And here’s the real story behind it:

Hungover walking to lunch, with a cigg and a water bottle filled with vodka https://t.co/tIg1KoG1e4

This picture of her with a big-ass poof and two dragging bags of laundry:

This picture of her clutching a bottle of Pepsi, yelling at someone, and walking down stairs in frog slippers:

The time she was seen with a neck brace:

The Snooki story:

I stole mikes neck brace because i didn’t want to work, so i walked in and told our boss i broke my neck and couldn’t work. This pic is of me asking people where the bar is https://t.co/aZpGX1pmT9

And the time she wore this legendary “Slut” tee:


And the Snooki story behind it:

So the dress underneath it was the dress i wore the night before at karma. I didn’t wanna feel like a gross, so i put the zebra tank on not even realizing what it said. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/iTKf6QXVk0

Basically, I’m loving these. Keep it up!

