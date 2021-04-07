Short-term top signal or a reset for Bitcoin? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Kimchi premium collapses: Short-term top signal or a reset for Bitcoin?

The so-called Kimchi premium, which measures the premium of the (BTC) price in South Korea’s cryptocurrency exchange market, plummeted overnight.

The premium declined from 22% to 15% within a matter of hours on Wednesday, and it is continuing to drop across major South Korean exchanges.

BTC Korea Premium Index. Source CryptoQuant
Bitcoin falls hard on South Korean exchanges. Source: Ki Young Ju
BTC funding rates. Source: Bybt.com