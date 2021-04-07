Shell expects Texas storm to have up to $200 million hit on first-quarter earnings By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Shell sign is pictured near Nowshera
LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) said on Wednesday it expected its first-quarter adjusted earnings to see a hit of up to $200 million due to an extreme cold snap in Texas in the quarter.
In an update ahead of first-quarter results due April 29, Shell, the world’s biggest fuel retailer, said it saw refined oil product sales at between 3.7 and 4.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter. (Graphic: Shell fuel products sales, https://graphics.reuters.com/SHELL-EMISSIONS/xlbvgxnadpq/chart.png)
