Shaq pays for stranger’s engagement ring

Shaquille O’Neal has been known over the years to commit random acts of kindness for complete strangers. Well, the NBA legend did so once again recently while shopping at an Atlanta, Ga., jewelry store.

Footage posted to social media this week documents how Shaq offered to pay for a man’s engagement ring after hearing the stranger express concern how he would finance the jewelry. The scene occurred inside a Zales store at a mall in McDonough, per local station WSB-TV, and footage was shared on Instagram.

In the video, O’Neal can be seen giving his own credit card to a store employee and shaking hands with the stranger after footing the bill for the jewelry.