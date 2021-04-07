Photo: Southeastern Conference

SEC Women’s Tennis Weekly Honors – April 7, 2021

Player of the Week: Florida’s Ida Jarlskog went undefeated for the week with two singles wins and two doubles victories defeating a total of three ranked opponents. In singles, Jarlskog began the week with a two-set win over No. 71 Lesedi Jacobs of nationally-ranked Kentucky, providing the match-clinching victory in another crucial SEC battle. On Saturday’s senior day matchup against No. 19 Vanderbilt, Jarlskog added another pivotal win from the third court as she defeated Anna Ross in what was her final home regular season bout. On the doubles side, Jarlskog and Layne Sleeth combined for a pair of wins over ranked opponents, defeating No. 66 Stevens and Girbau of UK and No. 58 Kurtz and Cruz of Vandy. Jarlskog has won four-straight in singles and five straight in doubles.

Freshman of the Week: Ole Miss’ Reka Zadori earned a dominant victory in the Rebels win at No. 40 Mississippi State. Zadori defeated the Bulldogs Marta Falceto while only surrendering one total game, 6-1, 6-0. Zadori’s victory tied the match 1-1 overall. Zadori earned her fourth straight singles victory in the win over Mississippi State. She improved to 6-3 this season (4-1 in SEC competition).

Newcomer of the Week: South Carolina’s Emma Shelton posted a perfect 4-0 record between singles and doubles to help the Gamecocks extend their winning streak to six matches and record four consecutive upset victories. She played a big role in assuring Carolina of a winning SEC record for the fifth season in a row, the best streak in program history. Teamed with Silvia Chinellato for No. 2 doubles against Vanderbilt and the duo clinched the point for South Carolina as the last match on court against the nation’s No. 58-ranked tandem. She was the first player off the court in singles versus Vandy with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles and recorded the Gamecocks’ first victory in doubles against Kentucky with Chinellato on court two. She clinched South Carolina’s win over the Wildcats on court three by upsetting No. 71 Lesedi Jacobs with a 6-0 score in the third set. Shelton’s win against Jacobs marked the second-highest ranked win of her career and her top ranked victory this season. She has won five singles matches in a row and six of eight in doubles.