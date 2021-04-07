Photo: Southeastern Conference

SEC Men’s Tennis Weekly Honors – April 7, 2021

Player of the Week: Florida’s Duarte Vale improved his dual match singles record to 14-3 on the year with a match-clinching victory against Vanderbilt’s George Harwell, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 and a two-set defeat of Kentucky’s No. 7 Liam Draxl, 6-2, 6-2 as the Gators won the SEC regular season title over the weekend. Vale is on a nine-match winning streak in singles and has been an important piece at the No. 1 spot this year for UF.

Freshman of the Week: Arkansas’ Adrien Burdet won his first career matchup against a nationally ranked opponent with his three-set win over No. 96 Pat Harper of Tennessee. His win tied up the match at 3-3 in Arkansas’ upset of the third-ranked Vols. The rookie is tied for the team lead with his double-digit singles victories during the dual season. He teamed with Melvin Manuel to get their first nationally ranked win as a duo, downing No. 48 Rowe/Croyder of UGA. The win clinched the doubles point for the Hogs.

Newcomer of the Week: Arkansas’ Aleksa Bucan clinched the upset over No. 3 Tennessee with his win against Luca Wiedenmann on the final court of the day. After being down 3-4 in the deciding set, Bucan won the final three games to claim the match. Wiedenmann brought into the match a 27-2 overall record and 17-1 dual season record before Bucan knocked him off.