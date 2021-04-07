Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi explosives-laden drone

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5


(Reuters) – The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired from Yemen in the direction of the kingdom’s southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported early on Thursday.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter that Houthis targeted King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushait with a drone. He said the “hit was precise”.

The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often responded to cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR