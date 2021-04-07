Sacramento Kings to Offer Players to Get Salary in Bitcoin By CoinQuora



Sacramento Kings to Offer Players to Get Salary in Bitcoin



Sacramento Kings to offer players to get salaries in .

This is the first NBA team to accept BTC.

Kings partners with Blockparty on a blockchain-based rewards program.

An American professional basketball team Sacramento Kings will provide all players the option to get their salaries paid in Bitcoin, according to the team’s Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. Moreover, a Bitcoin enthusiast Neil Jacobs who was present at the Clubhouse meeting quoted Ranadivé in a tweet.

BREAKING: Chairman of the Sacramento Kings: “I’m going to announce in the next few days that I’m going to offer everyone in the Kings organization, they can get paid as much of their salary in #bitcoin as they want, including the players.” – @vivek@SacramentoKings @NBA — Neil Jacobs (@NeilJacobs) April 5, 2021

The Sacramento Kings First NBA Team to Accept BTC

The Sacramento Kings is the first National Basketball Association (NBA) team to accept Bitcoin payment options in January 2014 through Bitpay. In 2018, the team mentioned that it became the first professional sports team in the world to mine digital currency through a charitable program called Miningforgood.

In addition, the Kings joined Blockparty on a blockchain-based rewards program. Also, the team joined with CryptoKaiju to launch a line of physical crypto-collectibles in professional sports. Moreover, Kings introduced the NBA’s first live blockchain-related auction platform for authentic memorabilia with ConsenSys and Treum.

Even more, NBA Top Shot is a blockchain-based platform on which users buy and sell officially licensed NBA collectible highlights called ‘Moments’. As a result, it has gained nearly $500 million in sales since going live less than eight months ago with over $180 million of that total processed in the past month.

This year, six NBA owners formed a Blockchain Advisory Subcommittee to advise the league on how to best use cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, pro football player Russell Okung has been getting paid in bitcoin. He said in January that he got half of his $13 million salaries in BTC.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora