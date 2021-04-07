Roddy Ricch Leads Nominations at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Facebook

The ‘Rockstar’ hitmaker dominates the nominations at the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards by collecting a total of seven nods including the coveted Male Artist of the Year title.

AceShowbiz –

Rapper Roddy Ricch will be the artist to beat at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards after landing seven nominations.

The hip-hop hitmaker will compete for Male Artist of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, and New Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, while his DaBaby collaboration, “Rockstar”, is up for the Song of the Year honour, for which they will compete against The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights”, “Circles” by Post Malone, Dua Lipa‘s “Don’t Start Now”, and Harry Styles‘ “Watermelon Sugar”.

Ricch also has a high chance of winning the Hip-Hop Song of the Year title as he earns three nods in that category alone for “Rockstar”, “The Box”, and “High Fashion” (featuring Mustard), although “Rockstar” is oddly missing from the nominees for Best Collaboration, which is instead made up of “Savage (Remix)” by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce Knowles, Chris Brown and Young Thug‘s “Go Crazy”, “Holy” from Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper, “Mood” by 24kGoldn and iann dior, and Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth‘s “I Hope”.

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion will do battle with Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift for Female Artist of the Year, and the Best Duo/Group of the Year award will be a fight between BTS, Dan + Shay, the Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, and twenty one pilots.

This year, there will also be a new fan-voted category, TikTok Bop of the Year, featuring nominees like The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”, and Doja Cat‘s “Say So”.

The winners will be unveiled at a live ceremony in Los Angeles on 27 May (21), a year after 2020’s TV celebration was cancelled due to the COVID crisis.

The full list of nominees for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards is:

Song of the Year:

Female Artist of the Year:

Male Artist of the Year:

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Best Collaboration:

Best New Pop Artist:

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

Rock Song of the Year:

Rock Artist of the Year:

Country Song of the Year:

Country Artist of the Year:

Best New Country Artist:

Dance Song of the Year:

Dance Artist of the Year:

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

R&B Song of the Year:

R&B Artist of the Year:

Best New R&B Artist:

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Best New Latin Artist:

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Palabra De Hombre” – El Fantasma

“Se Me Olvido” – Christian Nodal

“Solo Tu” – Calibre 50

“Te Volveria A Elegir” – Calibre 50

“Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramirez featuring Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Dr. Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year:

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Dan Nigro

Finneas

Best Lyrics:

Best Cover Song:

Best Fan Army:

Best Music Video:

Social Star Award:

Favorite Music Video Choreography:

TikTok Bop of the Year: