Riot Blockchain purchases 42,000 Antminers from Bitmain By Cointelegraph

Riot Blockchain purchases 42,000 Antminers from Bitmain

Matilda Colman
Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:), a cryptocurrency mining company, has expanded its fleet and mining capacity with a new purchase order for 42,000 S19j Antminers from Bitmain.

Megan Brooks, Riot’s COO, said the latest purchase order positions her company and the United States at the center of the mining industry: