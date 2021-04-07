Residents brace for tropical cyclone set to hit Perth

Tropical Cyclone Seroja is forecast to impact the coast of WA later this weekend, focused between Perth and Coral Bay.

The category one cyclone was last tracked roughly 600km from the coast hurtling toward Port Hedland at around 75km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja is forecast to strengthen as it tracks to the south-west over open waters north of WA.

On Saturday it is expected to take a more southerly track while remaining well offshore from the west coast.

On Sunday it is expected to turn to the south-east towards the west coast and make landfall most likely later Sunday or Monday between Coral Bay and Perth.

There is likely to be destructive winds in excess of 100km/h, very heavy rainfall and higher than normal tides near to Seroja’s path.

The cyclone is forecast to collide with a tropical low, named 23U, currently occurring north-west of the WA mainland.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there is likely to be interaction between 23U and the approaching Seroja, meaning a higher degree of uncertainty in the forecast track than usual.

It is possible for the low to strengthen to tropical cyclone intensity late today or tomorrow morning as it starts to move towards the east.

Over the weekend the tropical low should move rapidly towards the south, and could pass near the west Pilbara coast.

There is the risk of a period of damaging winds and heavy rain developing in the Exmouth area as early as Saturday.