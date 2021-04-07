Report: Baylor’s Davion Mitchell declaring for 2021 NBA Draft

Mitchell averaged 14.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season while shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.7% from deep. He played a key role in the Bears’ 86-70 win over the Bulldogs, notching 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The 22-year-old originally went to Auburn before transferring to Baylor after the 2017-18 season. He showed massive improvement during his two seasons with the Bears, elevating his game in every statistical category.

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman has the New Orleans Pelicans selecting Mitchell 10th overall.