Regé-Jean Page Response To Losing Role Due To Race

Bradly Lamb
Apparently, the creators of the Krypton TV series wanted some nontraditional casting, and Regé-Jean auditioned for the role of Superman’s grandfather.

According to multiple sources, Geoff Johns — former co-chairman of DC Films — allegedly shot down the idea because Superman “could not have a Black grandfather.”


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Well, Regé-Jean himself responded to this whole mess today.

“Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The clarifications almost hurt more, tbh,” the actor continued.

“Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work.”

“We still fly,” he concluded.


David M. Benett / Getty Images

Wow. Such an uplifting response to such an ugly situation. Sending you so much love and light, Regé-Jean!

