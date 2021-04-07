Regé-Jean Page Response To Losing Role Due To Race

“Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then.”
Apparently, the creators of the Krypton TV series wanted some nontraditional casting, and Regé-Jean auditioned for the role of Superman’s grandfather.
According to multiple sources, Geoff Johns — former co-chairman of DC Films — allegedly shot down the idea because Superman “could not have a Black grandfather.”
Well, Regé-Jean himself responded to this whole mess today.
“Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then,” he wrote on Twitter.
“The clarifications almost hurt more, tbh,” the actor continued.
“Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work.”
“We still fly,” he concluded.
Wow. Such an uplifting response to such an ugly situation. Sending you so much love and light, Regé-Jean!
