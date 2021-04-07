Rege-Jean Page Lost ‘Krypton’ Role Due to His Race

WENN/Sheri Determan

Additionally, the creators of the Syfy series are said to be wanting to make Adam Strange gay or bisexual on the show, but former DC Entertainment President Geoff Johns is allegedly against the idea.

AceShowbiz –

Rege-Jean Page almost starred on Syfy’s “Krypton” if it’s not because of his skin color. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Bridgerton” star was turned down when he auditioned for a role on the Syfy series because “Superman could not have a Black grandfather.”

In the new report, multiple sources mentioned that the show’s creators were “passionate about doing some nontraditional casting.” The breakout star had auditioned for the role of Superman’s grandfather on the series, but former DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns apparently wasn’t a fan of the idea of having Rege-Jean on the show.

Johns, who was overseeing the project, argued that “Superman could not have a Black grandfather.” Additionally, the creators were said to be wanting to make Adam Strange gay or bisexual on the show, but Johns was allegedly against the idea.

A representative for Johns had responded to the claims, denying them in a statement. “Geoff celebrates and supports LGTBQ characters, including ‘Batwoman‘, who in 2006 was re-introduced as LGBTQ in a comic-book series co-written by Johns,” stated Johns’ rep in an email. “Johns also pitched Warners on developing a television show around the first LGBTQ lead DC superhero television series.” As for the role of Superman’s grandfather, the rep explained that Johns believed that fans wanted the character to look like a young Henry Cavill.

Ray Fisher, who has been beefing with DC, wasn’t impressed by the clarification. Writing on his Twitter account, the “Justice League” actor blasted Johns as writing, “I appreciate Geoff Johns bringing on a crisis team to try to explain away his discriminatory behavior, but his excuses are WEAK.”

Ray Fisher blasted Geoff Johns.

“If Geoff believed fans expected Superman’s grandfather to look like ‘a young Henry Cavill’–why was he ok with the Zods not resembling Michael Shannon?” he questioned.