Cincinnati Reds rookie Jonathan India is off to a scorching start in his first MLB season, but the third baseman had what will hopefully be the most frightening moment of his career on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl drilled India in the head with a 94-mph fastball in the bottom of the third inning. India laid motionless on the ground for a few seconds, but fortunately he popped up and was able to shake it off. He remained in the game.