Real Life Figures Who Hated Their Hollywood Depictions

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been open about his disappointment with Aaron Sorkin’s 2010 retelling of the founding of his website, commenting that the film, “made up a bunch of stuff that I found kind of hurtful.”

He was particularly disturbed by the idea that he was motivated to create Facebook to improve his dating life following a breakup. Zuckerberg pointed out that at the time the movie was set, he was already dating his now-wife, Priscilla Chan, and that he was motivated by the desire to create, rather than romantic pursuits. However, he also acknowledged that the changes were most likely due to the fact that the realities of writing code are not exactly film-worthy.

The one aspect of the film Zuckerberg didn’t take issue with? His character’s wardrobe. He commented that, “every single shirt or fleece they had in that movie is actually a shirt or fleece that I own.“