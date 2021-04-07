Real Life Figures Who Hated Their Hollywood Depictions

Somehow I don’t think any of them had fun at the premiere.
1.
The Social Network — Mark Zuckerberg
2.
The Blind Side — Michael Oher
3.
Patch Adams — Patch Adams
4.
Argo — Ken Taylor (and the rest of Canada)
5.
The Doors — Ray Manzarek
6.
Jobs — Steve Wozniak
7.
Girl, Interrupted — Susanna Kaysen
8.
Moneyball — Art Howe
9.
Feud: Bette and Joan — Olivia de Havilland
10.
Winnie Mandela — Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
11.
The Fifth Estate — Julian Assange
12.
The Late Shift — David Letterman
13.
The Crown — The British Royal Family
