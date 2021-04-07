Ranking the best QB classes in NFL Draft history

Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images

The 2017 quarterback class has a chance to be elite depending on how the careers of first-round picks Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, and Mitchell Trubisky pan out. Mahomes is off an incredible start, winning an MVP and appearing in two Super Bowls in his first three years as a starter. Watson has also made three Pro Bowls, but off-field allegations cloud his future. Trubisky had an up and down first four seasons in Chicago, though he did make the Pro Bowl in 2018.