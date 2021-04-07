Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 bln in world’s largest block trade

Article content

Holland-based technology investor Prosus NV has sold 2% of Tencent Holdings Ltd for $14.7 billion, the Chinese gaming and social media giant said on Thursday, in the world’s largest-ever block trade.

Tencent, in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing, said Prosus sold 191.89 million shares for HK$114.1 billion ($14.67 billion), reducing its stake to 28.9%.

That works out as HK$595 per share, confirming Reuters’ earlier report in which sources said Prosus sold the stock at the top of an indicative range of HK$575 to $HK595.

The price was a 5.5% discount to Tencent’s Wednesday close of $HK629.50. The stock, which is up 10% so far this year, opened down 2.5% in Hong Kong on Thursday following the news.

Prosus, majority controlled by Naspers Ltd, did not respond to a request for comment on the pricing.

The block trade – or trade of a large amount of securities – surpassed the previous record set in 2018 when Naspers also sold 2% of Tencent for $9.8 billion, Refinitiv data showed.

“The proceeds of the sale will increase our financial flexibility, enabling us to invest in the significant growth potential we see across the group, as well as in our own stock,” Prosus Chief Executive Bob van Dijk said in a statement.