Prince William Accuses Prince Harry of ‘Putting Fame Over Family’

Prince William and Prince Harry apparently tried to fix their relationship which further gets worse after Harry and wife Meghan Markle‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey. A source claimed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 7 that the Duke of Cambridge thought that his brother was prioritizing his fame.

“The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn’t end well,” the source spilled to the site. “William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California – that success and Hollywood have gone to his head.”

The husband of Kate Middleton also “already accused Harry of putting fame over family after the big interview,” continued the informant.

In other news, it was said Prince William cut ties with a reporter friend amid rift with Harry. According to Page Six, the heir to the throne cut ties with Tom Bradby, who hosts ITV’s “News At Ten”, because he’s grown too close to Harry and Meghan.

“William can’t trust Tom,” a source told the news outlet. “Tom has tried to be friends with both Harry and William, but to my mind it doesn’t come across like Tom is an honest broker.”

The insider went on to say, “The brothers don’t need some person in the middle – without knowing if they can trust them – when they can speak to each other directly.”

Another report also backs this revelation. A palace source reportedly alleged to Daily Mail that William “is a sensitive soul and believes it’s in times of crisis when you find out who your true friends are.” The source continued noting, “It would be fair to say Bradby hasn’t been one of them.”

Meanwhile, certain Palace staff were allegedly “even angrier” at Tom for being “pro-Harry and Meghan.” The reporter was also said to be working to get the U.K. rights to the Oprah Winfrey interview. “It’s well-known Bradby personally communicates with Harry on a regular basis and that is pretty obvious to royal aides who know how things work,” the source claimed.

Being ITV’s royal correspondent, Tom grew friendly with both princes. He was even given the first interview with William and Kate Middleton following their engagement in November 2010. Tom’s wife Claudia also used to work with the Duchess of Cambridge at Brit fashion brand Jigsaw.