Piers Morgan Calls Out Sheryl Underwood for Defending George Lopez in 2017

The former TV host also previously slammed Meghan Markle, calling her ‘delusional duchess’ while insisting that she lied about her claims against the British royals in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers Morgan is taking aim at “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood. During his appearance on Extra TV, the former “Good Morning Britain” host called for the firing of Sheryl after his pal Sharon Osbourne was fired from “The Talk” for defending him.

“[Sharon] was attacked on her own show by her co-host who said that that effectively was her supporting someone who said racist things. And when Sharon got annoyed and said, ‘What did he say that was racist,’ they couldn’t say anything because I never have,” Piers ranted. “Now, Sharon’s gone, too. I look at this Cancel Culture, it’s a real thing. This woke mob want to cancel people who do not follow the narrative.”

He then brought up the time when Sheryl defended George Lopez, a Latino comedian who made offensive jokes about a black woman in the audience in a 2017 performance. “There’s a real hypocrisy at the top as well, involving Sheryl Underwood, because four years ago, it was revealed after Sharon was forced out of her job for defending somebody who hadn’t said racist things, a video emerged of Sheryl Underwood defending George Lopez, the Latino comedian,” Piers noted.

“You would think that Sheryl Underwood, who is so outraged by people saying racist things, that she even imagines them saying when they haven’t, but when she was confronted with clear evidence on video of her good friend George Lopez saying racist things and abusing a young black woman who then had to leave a venue, that Sheryl would be outraged, but she wasn’t,” Piers continued.

During the interview, Piers also slammed Meghan Markle, calling her “delusional duchess” while insisting that she lied about her claims against the British royals in her interview with Oprah Winfrey. “You’re accusing people in the palace of being unspeakably cruel simply to protect the brand of the Royal family. If that is true, let’s have the names of these people, and let’s go to them and ask them is this true,” he challenged the Duchess of Sussex. “Did you tell a suicidal woman who told you she was suicidal she was not allowed to get help? Because I find that impossible to believe.”

Still refusing to believe what Meghan and Prince Harry said in the bombshell tell-all, Piers added, “There are so many ridiculous whoppers in this interview that frankly, in the end, saying I would believe her would be like saying I believe Pinocchio. Why would I? It’s not really about Meghan Markle – she’s a delusional duchess who wants to make millions off the royals while trashing family. It’s really about free speech.”