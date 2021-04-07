Paxton couldn’t finish first Mariners start due to elbow issue

Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton exited Tuesday’s start against the Chicago White Sox with elbow discomfort during the second inning, according to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Paxton was visibly in pain after throwing a 92 mph fastball to Chicago’s Andrew Vaughn with one out in the second inning. Mariners manager Scott Servais and a trainer went to the mound to check on him before pulling him in favor of Nick Margevicius.

The 32-year-old finished with two strikeouts on 24 pitches in 1.1 innings. It was his first game back with the Mariners since signing a one-year, $8.5 million deal during the offseason.

Paxton spent the first six years of his career with the Mariners, debuting in 2013. He then spent the 2019 and 2020 campaigns with the New York Yankees before moving back to Seattle.

The Canadian had surgery in February 2020 to repair a herniated disk and remove a cyst from his back. He went 1-1 last season with the Yankees before being shut down with a left forearm strain.

It’s unclear how much time, if any, Paxton will miss following his latest injury.