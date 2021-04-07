Orbimed Advisors increased stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. By Investing.com



© Reuters. Orbimed Advisors increased stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



On the 23rd of March, Orbimed Advisors bought 750 thousand X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:) shares for $7 million at an average price of $9.31 per share.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are down -1.61% since the transaction.

Orbimed Advisors’s holding in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. increased to about 1.8 million shares with the purchase.

Orbimed Advisors first bought X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock in the first quarter of 2019.

Other investors who also added to their X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares include Citigroup (NYSE:) and Squarepoint Ops.