Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli ‘Surprised’ Dad Mossimo by Picking Him Up From Jail

The daughters of Lori Loughlin showed up at Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution to pick up her famous designer dad, who had spent four months behind bars due to college admission scandal. They made the surprise at the last minute.

Jade Giannulli and her sister Bella Giannulli made a special errand at Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution on Friday, April 2. The two “surprised” their dad Mossimo Giannulli, who had spent four months behind bars because of college admission scandal, by picking him up from prison.

The famous Youtuber and her sister joined their half-brother Gianni Giannulli at the last minute. Gianni told Extra’s Billy Bush on Monday, April 5, that three of them picked up Mossimo at the federal correctional institution at the earliest time allowed, which was 8:30 AM.

Mossimo’s son told Billy that he was initially set to pick up his 57-year-old father alone, but his two sisters jumped into his truck at the last minute for the pick-up duty. He added that they left Los Angeles on Thursday night, April 1, and went to Santa Barbara County to avoid traffic.

The trio spent night at a hotel located only 20 minutes away from the federal correctional institution where their father was held. When they finally arrived at the prison, Olivia and Bella hid in the backseat. Their father was stunned when the sisters jumped out to surprise him.

Initial reports suggested that Mossimo would be transferred to the RRM Long Beach halfway house. The Associated Press, however, noted that he will serve the remainder of his sentence at home. Gianni added that they had pick up an ankle bracelet his father had to wear until April 17.

Mossimo was sentenced to five month in prison for his role in the college admissions scandal. Along with wife Lori, he paid $500,000 in bribes to secure his daughters’ acceptance into the University of Southern California. The famous fashion designer was released three weeks earlier than planned.

Mossimo’s wife Lori herself has served two months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California for her part in the college admissions scam. She completed her sentence in December 2020, and has since got her passport back. She has also paid off $150,000 fine and completed 100 hours of community service.