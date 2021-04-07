No Way Home’ Photos Reveal ‘Newest Avenger’ Wielding Captain America’s Shield

Marvel Studios

The new behind-the-scenes pictures capture a New York City bus stop which is plastered with a poster of the Statue of Liberty carrying Captain America’s shield.

AceShowbiz –

A new behind-the-scenes photo “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has revealed there’s a new Avenger in town. The fan-taken images show the so-called “Newest (and tallest) Avenger” wielding Captain America’s shield.

On Monday, April 5, Houston Coley, host of the defunct film podcast “Blockbusted”, shared on his Twitter page two pictures that captured a New York City bus stop plastered with a poster of the Statue of Liberty carrying Cap’s shield. The post also includes the hashtag #NYLibertyAvenger.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ behind-the-scenes photos reveals the ‘Newest Avenger’ in town.

According to @spideysnews that reposted the snaps, the photos were taken from the set of the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel. Murphy’s Multiverse additionally reports the prop will be featured in the backdrop of “a key scene.”

It’s unclear why the Statue of Liberty is getting a rebranding as the new Avenger, but it’s possible that the Statue of Liberty itself will appear in the upcoming movie.

Little is known about the plot details of “No Way Home” as everything has been kept under tight wraps, but it has been widely rumored to introduce a multiverse storyline that will set up the storyline for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“. The multiverse storyline is also believed to allow the return of previous Spider-Men, portrayed by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

However, Tom Holland, who reprises his role as Peter Parker a.k.a. the webslinger, remained coy when asked about the possibilities of Maguire and Garfield’s cameo in the movie. “Beats me, I don’t know. If they are, they haven’t told me yet…,” he said in an interview for Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast back in February. “That would be something that Marvel would do. I watch the film and be like ‘So that’s who that tennis ball was!’ ”

Jamie Foxx‘s Electro, Alfred Molina‘s Doctor Octopus and Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Stephen Strange are additionally said to make appearance in “No Way Home”. Meanwhile, the confirmed cast so far includes returning actors Zendaya Coleman, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei. Jon Watts is back at the helm of the superhero film, which is slated for a December 17, 2021 release in the United States.