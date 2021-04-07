NHL Trade Deadline preview: Teams that could make moves, players who could move

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto is in a prime position to make a serious run at the Stanley Cup this season, and if we are being honest it is the best chance this core group has. They are by far the best team in the North Division and will not have to face one of the top Stanley Cup contenders in the league until a potential semifinal matchup. They can massage the salary cap enough to make a significant addition, and it is just a matter of what they want to do. A veteran forward like Nick Foligno? More depth on defense? Or would they go for a goalie like Florida’s Chris Driedger given Frederik Andersen’s injury and struggles? This is the time to go all in and not let a first-round pick or prospect stop you from getting the player that could put you over the top.