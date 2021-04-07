NBA Draft risers and fallers from March Madness

It isn’t just college basketball die-hards that love the NCAA tournament, NBA fans … and more importantly, NBA scouts … look to the tournament to see what the future movers and shakers look like. A player can have a big tournament that turns him into a guy on the pro radar. Sometimes it is a guy who looks like he’ll develop into an NBA player in a couple of years but breaks out in the tournament and becomes an immediate prospect.

Of course, a bad game may not make or break a player’s status among those scouts, With the draft still months away, here are the draft risers and fall-ers from March Madness.