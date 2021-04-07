Myanmar’s Ambassador Locked Out of London Embassy

“Could you just tell us what happened? Please, it’s very important to tell the world.” “It’s kind of coup, you understand that? It’s kind of coup. In the middle of London, this kind of coup is not going to happen.” “What happened, though? Tell us what happened. What are the facts?” “OK, you can see that, you know, they occupy my building. I am the ambassador of Myanmar. [inaudible] I am the ambassador of Myanmar.” “And have you asked the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, about this situation?” “Yeah, yeah, we are you know, we are waiting for the instructions.” “What would you tell the world? What should happen now? Give you your embassy back?” “No, no. You know, this is my building. I need to go inside. That’s why I’m waiting here.”