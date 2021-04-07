Mrs. Sri Lanka Winner’s Skull Injured After Mrs. World Snatches Her Crown Over Divorce Claim

Instagram

Mrs. Sri Lanka 2019 winner Caroline Jurie puts the crown on the 2020 winner Pushpika De Silva moments before she forcefully removes it from her successor’s head on stage because she’s allegedly a divorcee.



A dramatic scene unfolded live during a beauty pageant contest in Sri Lanka. The winner of Mrs. Sri Lanka 2020, Pushpika De Silva, claims she suffered injuries to her skull after 2019 Mrs. Sri Lanka and reigning Mrs. World Caroline Jurie snatched the crown from her head during the televised broadcast of the ceremony.

In a video that has circulated online, Jurie put the crown on De Silva’s head after she was declared the winner of the contest. The 31-year-old was also given the Mrs. Sri Lanka shash and sitting on the winner throne, before she made her first walk as the new Mrs. Sri Lanka at Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre in Colombo on Sunday, April 4.

Her joyful moment was cut short when Jurie took the mic to declare that De Silva allegedly violated the pageant’s rules for being a divorcee. “I have a small request,” she told the audience. “There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced, so I am taking my first steps in saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up.”

Jurie then forcefully removed the crown from De Silva’s head and placed it on to the first runner-up’s head. The runner-up appeared to gleefully accept the decision as she quickly addressed the crowd while De Silva tearfully walked away.





Following the incident, De Silva posted a statement on her Facebook page, claiming that she suffered “injuries to my skull” when Jurie “snatched” her crown. She also clarified that she’s not divorced, but separated. “As I write this, I responsibly say that I am not a divorced woman,” she wrote in the statement translated from Sinhala. “If I am divorced, I challenge them to submit my divorce papers.”

“So, even though that symbolic crown has been snatched from my head, I would like to inform you that I have already taken the necessary legal action for the injustice and insult that has taken place,” De Silva continued, adding that “a real queen is not a woman who snatches another woman’s crown, but a woman who secretly sets the other woman’s crown!!”

She went on shading Jurie for publicly embarrassing her, writing, “Finally, I say a true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman’s crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman’s crown.”

Organizers of the beauty pageant show have since confirmed De Silva is not divorced and they have returned the crown. Meanwhile, police have questioned Jurie and Chandimal Jayasinghe, the national director of Mrs. Sri Lanka World, about the incident.

“We are disappointed,” Jayasinghe told BBC News. “It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs World organizations has already begun an investigation on the matter.”