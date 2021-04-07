Morgan Freeman’s COVID-19 Vaccine PSA Draws Mixed Reactions

WENN/FayesVision

While some social media users claim they do not trust the Willie depicter in ‘Going in Style’ promoting the shots, some others appreciate his endorsement.

Morgan Freeman has caused quite a controversy with his COVID-19 vaccine public service announcement. Teaming up with Thee Creative Coalition to promote the shots, the “Bruce Almighty” actor received mixed reaction upon his endorsement.

“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me,” the 83-year-old began the 45-second clip released on Monday, April 5. “So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine.”

Morgan went on to add, “In math, it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another.” He concluded his message by stressing, “Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please.”





Morgan’s PSA has since drawn positive feedback from many on Twitter. One user in particular wrote, “I’m one of those people. Trust @morgan_freeman, get the vaccine.” Another penned, “Thank God for Morgan Freeman. This could save a lot of peoples lives.” A third quipped, “Morgan Freeman is somehow kin to GOD so idk why anyone wouldn’t trust his judgment.”

However, some others claimed they did not trust the “Going in Style” star when it comes to recommending the shots. One individual pointed out, “No, I don’t trust Morgan Freeman.” Someone else chimed in, “I trust Morgan Freeman to be a good actor in his films. I don’t trust his medical/scientific advice. I do trust from the data that the vaccine is beneficial and I’ll get it. (Tomorrow, in fact!).”

Morgan is the latest celebrity to advocate the importance of taking COVID-19 vaccine. In early March, country legend Dolly Parton encouraged fellow Americans to get vaccinated by giving her hit 1973 song “Jolene” a coronavirus revamp.

Before having her vaccination done at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Dolly first said in an Instagram clip, “I’m finally going to get my vaccine, I’m so excited! I’ve been waiting a while, I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it. So I’m very happy to get my Moderna shot.”

“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate,” the 75-year-old rhymed. “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiine, ’cause once you’re dead then that’s a bit too late.”