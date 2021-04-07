Mets-Nationals games rescheduled after COVID-19 postponements

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals had their regular-season opening series postponed last week due to COVID-19 concerns impacting Washington. MLB confirmed the makeup dates for those games on Wednesday.

The April 1 contest will take place as part of a split doubleheader at Nationals Park on June 19. Last Saturday’s game will occur on June 28, originally an off day for both clubs, in Washington. This past Sunday’s matchup will be held on Sept. 4 as part of a split doubleheader at Nationals Park.

The Mets have been in headlines throughout the week after team president Sandy Alderson told reporters on Monday that some players were showing “hesitation” toward receiving available COVID-19 vaccine shots. New York arranged for a vaccine education course ahead of Tuesday’s game at the Philadelphia Phillies and has made vaccinations available for players and other personnel at Citi Field on Thursday following the home opener against the Miami Marlins.

“It’s a personal decision,” second baseman Jeff McNeil said on Tuesday about getting the shot. “I’m still looking at all the facts. The meeting today was pretty helpful and comforting. I know a lot of the guys are going to get vaccinated on Thursday so I may be one of those. We just got to look at all the information and do what’s best.”

MLB is offering to relax COVID-19 restrictions for clubs with 85% of their Tier 1 traveling parties vaccinated.