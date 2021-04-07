Mets broadcast disrupted by Keith Hernandez’s cat ’emergency’

Keith Hernandez may be one of the more polarizing color commentators across Major League Baseball, but what occurred during Wednesday night’s telecast of the New York Mets’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies might make even his harshest critics feel somewhat bad for the man.

During the fourth inning of the Mets’ 8-4 victory, the sound of a wind-chime ring tone could be heard from SNY’s broadcast booth. Play-by-play man Gary Cohen asked Hernandez the reason behind the interruption.

It turns out it was an alert emanating from Hernandez’s iPad.

“I had the … don’t go there. I could just …,” Hernandez said, per the New York Post. “I have a slight emergency at home, that’s what it is. Everything is fine.”

The “slight emergency at home” involved a pressing issue involving his beloved cat, Hadji, as Hernandez explained.