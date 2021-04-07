Masters schedule 2021: Day-by-day TV coverage to watch on ESPN, CBS & stream online

Once again, the golf world is centered around the Augusta National Golf Course for the 2021 Masters.
Fans who want to watch the Masters this year have myriad options to take in the action, which includes coverage of Featured Groups; Holes 4, 5, 6, 15 and 16; and Amen Corner. Viewers may be confused at the lack of early coverage on TV, but there are still plenty of ways fans can enjoy a tradition unlike any other.
Here’s how to watch the 2021 Masters, day by day, including TV and streaming options:
Masters schedule 2021
The first three days of Masters coverage won’t start on TV until 3 p.m. ET; the final day of coverage will begin an hour earlier, at 2 p.m. ESPN will handle the first two days of coverage, followed by CBS in weekend play.
Viewers in Canada can watch every round of the Masters on TNS and RDS; CTV will have the final two rounds.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Thursday, April 8
|3-7:30 p.m.
|ESPN, fuboTV
|Friday, April 9
|3-7:30 p.m.
|ESPN, fuboTV
|Saturday, April 10
|3-7 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sunday, April 11
|2-7 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
How to live stream the Masters online
Fans can watch the entire 2021 Masters Tournament on Masters.com, as well as varying types of content from ESPN+ and Paramount+. Another option includes fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Masters streaming schedule
ESPN+
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Coverage
|Thursday, April 8
|9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|9:25 a.m.-6:55 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5, 6
|10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
|Friday, April 9
|9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|9:25 a.m.-6:55 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5, 6
|10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
|Saturday, April 10
|10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5, 6
|11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
|Sunday, April 11
|10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5, 6
|11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
Paramount+
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Coverage
|Thursday, April 8
|9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
|Friday, April 9
|9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
|Saturday, April 10
|10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
|Sunday, April 11
|10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16