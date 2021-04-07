Masters schedule 2021: Day-by-day TV coverage to watch on ESPN, CBS & stream online

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
5

Once again, the golf world is centered around the Augusta National Golf Course for the 2021 Masters.

Fans who want to watch the Masters this year have myriad options to take in the action, which includes coverage of Featured Groups; Holes 4, 5, 6, 15 and 16; and Amen Corner. Viewers may be confused at the lack of early coverage on TV, but there are still plenty of ways fans can enjoy a tradition unlike any other.

Here’s how to watch the 2021 Masters, day by day, including TV and streaming options:

MORE: Watch the Masters live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Masters schedule 2021

The first three days of Masters coverage won’t start on TV until 3 p.m. ET; the final day of coverage will begin an hour earlier, at 2 p.m. ESPN will handle the first two days of coverage, followed by CBS in weekend play.

Viewers in Canada can watch every round of the Masters on TNS and RDS; CTV will have the final two rounds.

DateTime (ET)TV channel
Thursday, April 83-7:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Friday, April 93-7:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Saturday, April 103-7 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Sunday, April 112-7 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

MORE: Who will win the Masters in 2021?

Masters TV coverage today

Thursday, April 8

  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Broadcast times: 3-7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 9

  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Broadcast times: 3-7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 10

  • TV channel: CBS
  • Broadcast times: 3-7 p.m.

Sunday, April 11

  • TV channel: CBS
  • Broadcast times: 2-7 p.m.

MORE: Stream morning coverage of the Masters live on ESPN+

How to live stream the Masters online

Fans can watch the entire 2021 Masters Tournament on Masters.com, as well as varying types of content from ESPN+ and Paramount+. Another option includes fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Masters streaming schedule

ESPN+

DateTime (ET)Coverage
Thursday, April 89:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Groups
 9:25 a.m.-6:55 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Friday, April 99:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Groups
 9:25 a.m.-6:55 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Saturday, April 1010:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured Groups
 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Sunday, April 1110:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured Groups
 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.Holes 15, 16

Paramount+

DateTime (ET)Coverage
Thursday, April 89:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Groups
 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Friday, April 99:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Groups
 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Saturday, April 1010:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured Groups
 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Sunday, April 1110:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured Groups
 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.Holes 15, 16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR