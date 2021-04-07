Masters 2021 tee times, TV coverage, live stream & more to watch Thursday’s Round 1

Wait, it’s time for the Masters? Again?
Yes, the PGA Tour’s best players are heading to Augusta National only a few months removed from the 2020 tournament, which had been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Masters is back to its typical spot on the schedule, and this time around, there will be a limited number of fans in attendance to watch as a strong field battles for the right to wear the green jacket.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 Masters, including a list of tee times (updated daily) and the complete TV schedule.
MORE: Watch the Masters live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Watch the Masters live
TV coverage of the 2021 Masters will be split between CBS and ESPN. The first and second rounds can be watched on ESPN, and the third and fourth rounds can be seen on CBS.
Viewers in Canada can catch every round of the 2021 Masters on TSN.
Masters TV schedule 2021
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Thursday, April 8
|3-7:30 p.m.
|ESPN, fuboTV
|Friday, April 9
|3-7:30 p.m.
|ESPN, fuboTV
|Saturday, April 10
|3-7 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sunday, April 11
|2-7 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
Masters.com will stream the entire tournament. The 2021 Masters can also be watched on ESPN+, Paramount+ and fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Masters streaming schedule
ESPN+
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Coverage
|Thursday, April 8
|9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5, 6
|10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
|Friday, April 9
|9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5, 6
|10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
|Saturday, April 10
|10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5, 6
|11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
|Sunday, April 11
|10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5, 6
|11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
Paramount+
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Coverage
|Thursday, April 8
|9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5, 6
|11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
|Friday, April 9
|9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5, 6
|11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
|Saturday, April 10
|10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5, 6
|12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
|Sunday, April 11
|10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5, 6
|12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Holes 15, 16
MORE: Stream morning coverage of the Masters live on ESPN+
Masters tee times 2021
Here are the complete Masters tee times for Thursday’s Round 1.
Round 1: Thursday, April 8
|Tee time (ET)
|Group
|8 a.m.
|Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
|8:12 a.m.
|Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli
|8:24 a.m.
|Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
|8:36 a.m.
|Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb
|8:48 a.m.
|Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long
|9 a.m.
|Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd
|9:12 a.m.
|Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners
|9:24 a.m.
|Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner
|9:36 a.m.
|Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
|9:48 a.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer
|10:06 a.m.
|Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
|10:18 a.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10:30 a.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci
|10:42 a.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
|10:54 a.m.
|Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey
|11:06 a.m.
|Vijay Singh, Martin Laird
|11:18 a.m.
|Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
|11:30 a.m.
|Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger
|11:42 a.m.
|Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre
|11:54 a.m.
|Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
|12:12 p.m.
|Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman
|12:24 p.m.
|Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne
|12:36 p.m.
|Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
|12:48 p.m.
|Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
|1 p.m.
|Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer
|1:12 p.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
|1:24 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick
|1:36 p.m.
|Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
|1:48 p.m.
|Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
|2 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa
Masters purse 2021
The purse at the 2021 Masters is expected to be the same as last year: $11.5 million. Based on that total, the winner’s share of the prize money would be $2.07 million.
Masters Tournament odds for 2021
Johnson (+950) is the favorite to win the 2021 Masters, according to odds from DraftKings. That means a $100 bet on Johnson would result in a $950 payout.
Bryson DeChambeau (+1100), Jordan Spieth (+1150), Justin Thomas (+1150) and Jon Rahm (+1200) round out the top five on DraftKings’ odds list.
|Golfer
|Odds
|Dustin Johnson
|+950
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+1100
|Jordan Spieth
|+1150
|Justin Thomas
|+1150
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|Rory McIlroy
|+1900
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2050
|Xander Schauffele
|+2300
|Brooks Koepka
|+2800
|Collin Morikawa
|+3150
|Daniel Berger
|+3500
|Paul Casey
|+3500
|Tony Finau
|+3500
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|Patrick Reed
|+3500
|Webb Simpson
|+3500
|Cameron Smith
|+3500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|Sungjae Im
|+4150
|Tyrell Hatton
|+5000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|Lee Westwood
|+5000
Where is the Masters in 2021?
The 2021 Masters Tournament will take place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
- Par: 72
- Distance: 7,475 yards
Masters past winners
|Year
|Winner
|Winner’s share
|2020
|Dustin Johnson
|$2.07 million
|2019
|Tiger Woods
|$2.07 million
|2018
|Patrick Reed
|$1.98 million
|2017
|Sergio Garcia
|$1.98 million
|2016
|Danny Willett
|$1.8 million
|2015
|Jordan Spieth
|$1.8 million
|2014
|Bubba Watson
|$1.62 million
|2013
|Adam Scott
|$1.44 million
|2012
|Bubba Watson
|$1.44 million
|2011
|Charl Schwartzel
|$1.44 million
|2010
|Phil Mickelson
|$1.35 million
|2009
|Angel Cabrera
|$1.35 million
|2008
|Trevor Immelman
|$1.35 million
|2007
|Zach Johnson
|$1.31 million
|2006
|Phil Mickelson
|$1.26 million
|2005
|Tiger Woods
|$1.26 million
|2004
|Phil Mickelson
|$1.12 million
|2003
|Mike Weir
|$1.08 million
|2002
|Tiger Woods
|$1.08 million
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|$1.08 million
|2000
|Vijay Singh
|$828,000